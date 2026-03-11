New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A delegation from the International Crisis Group lead by its CEO Comfort Ero, met the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra on Tuesday.

The delegation briefed the Secretary on the functioning of the group and the situation in West Asia.

Also Read | UAE Shuts Down Ruwais Oil Refinery After Drone Attack Sparks Fire, No Injuries Reported.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A delegation from @CrisisGroup led by their President & CEO @EroComfort met Secretary (South) Dr.Neena Malhotra today. The delegation briefed Secretary on the organisation and functioning of the International Crisis Group. They also discussed regional conflicts including the situation in West Asia."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2031350219364085848?s=20

Also Read | India Secures 100% CNG and PNG Supply Amid West Asia Crisis, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

Crisis Group CEO Comfort Ero hailed the meeting productive and said in a post on X, "Dear Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra, thank you for receiving me and my colleagues @PierrePrakash & donthi_praveen today. Really great conversation on a range of conflicts in the region."

https://x.com/EroComfort/status/2031364624202052041?s=20

As per its official website, the International Crisis Group is an independent organisation working to prevent wars and shape policies for a peaceful world.

"Crisis Group sounds the alarm to prevent deadly conflict. We build support for the good governance and inclusive politics that enable societies to flourish. We engage directly with a range of conflict actors to seek and share information, and to encourage intelligent action for peace", its official website said.

Amid the evolving security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, India has urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.

Earlier in his statement in Parliament on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India had expressed its deep concern over the situation in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians.

He said India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We believed, and we continue to believe, that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)