Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the president of BJP's Telangana unit.Kumar has replaced Dr K Laxman.Kumar had been selected as BJP's Telangana unit chief party national president JP Nadda in the second week of March. (ANI)

