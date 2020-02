Bangladesh Ask Indian Colts to Bat in World Cup Final

Potchefstroom, Feb 9 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the summit clash of the Under-19 World Cup, here on Sunday.

Bangladesh have brought in Avishek Das, replacing Hasan Murad while India are unchanged.

Teams:

India: Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh.

Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Avishek Das, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib. PTI

