.BANIHAL/JAMMU NRG21 JK-LANDSLIDE-HIGHWAY Landslides Shut J-K Highway

Banihal/Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides in Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.

Traffic on the highway has been suspended after landslide hit the road near Peera on the highway, they said.

Restoration is underway and it will take a few more hours to restore Kashmir-bound traffic, the officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles moving towards the valley have been stranded between Peera and Udhampur, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic highway J S Johar told PTI that big boulders from nearby hill rolled down the highway near Peera bridge, six kilometers from the Nashri tunnel, thereby blocking the road.

