Bayern Munich Take 'cyber Training' Due to Coronavirus

Munich [Germany], Mar 19 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic has forced Bayern Munich players to take 'cyber training' rather than their traditional training sessions but manager Hansi Flick said 'everyone was motivated'."We all have to try to deal with the situation in a positive way, us coaches, our entire performance team, the players. Yesterday at 11 am, we had our first "Cyber Training", where the team were coached remotely. Everyone was motivated, everyone did very well," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.Flick further gave information about the session saying that it can last 90 minutes or 75 minutes."It will be important that we are in contact with one another daily. The whole group is there for training. In addition, I have already started to exchange information with small groups of players via video calls. Our team of coaches has planned sessions which can last 90 minutes or 75 minutes, depending on the training focus," he said.Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure; all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled. (ANI)

