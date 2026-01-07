New Delhi, January 7: Delhi Police have detained five people in connection with the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, around 25-30 people pelted stones at the police and MCD officials after they arrived with JCBs at the Turkman Gate to demolish illegal encroachment on the court's order.

Five police personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident. They have been treated at the nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Nidhin Valsan said. Delhi: MCD Carries Out Demolition Drive Near Faiz-E-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate Following High Court Order; Police Deploy Heavy Security (Watch Video).

"Last night, MCD staff came here with JCBs. We had informed about the court's order to the people. Around 150 people gathered here. People were curious to know what was happening. We advised them to leave the site. 25-30 people started pelting stones at the police. In retaliation, we had to use force. After pushing them back, we started the demolition. Five police officers were injured during the stone pelting. Thier injuries are minor in nature," DCP Valsan said.

"We have registered an FIR. Five people have been detained. The people detained are from the Chandni Mahal area," he added. The police have assured that action will be taken against the miscreants on the basis of the evidence. Delhi Triple Murder Case: Man Mixes Dhatura With Food, Feeds It to Mother, Siblings Before Killing Them in Laxmi Nagar; Surrenders Before Police.

"We are also examining CCTV camera footage, drone cameras were deployed yesterday, and videos are circulating on social media; we are investigating all of them. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty," DCP Valsan added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that the demolition was taking place as per the order of the court. "The action was taken following the orders of the High Court...The entire action was taken as per law," he said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the stone-pelting incident is "very unfortunate", adding that the illegally built structures will certainly be demolished. "The structures that were built illegally will certainly be demolished, but the stone-pelting that took place there is very unfortunate. This is unacceptable anywhere in Delhi... This is regrettable and cannot be allowed in Delhi," he said.

