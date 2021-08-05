Actor Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming film Bellbottom, and on Thursday, she gave us a sneak peek into her terrific transformation. Taking to her Instagram account, Lara posted a video in which we can see her make-up team changing her look with the help of prosthetics. "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal and when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal and worth it. Can't wait for y'all to watch my performance in #BellBottom," she captioned the post. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Shares Lara Dutta’s Transformation As Late Indira Gandhi and It’ll Give Make You Go Wow! (Watch Video).

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' is set in 1984, the year that saw Operation Bluestar as well as Indira Gandhi's assassination. Actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of the movie. Coming back to Lara's transformation, Akshay has also shared the same video on his Instagram account and praised her co-star for nailing the look. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s Thriller Confirmed to Release on August 19 Despite Theatre Shutdown in Maharashtra.

Here's How Lara Dutta Transformed Into Indira Gandhi For Bell Bottom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

"What bringing a character to life looks like... @larabhupathi you've nailed it and how in #BellBottom," he wrote. 'Bellbottom' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. The audience will be able to watch the film in 2D and 3D formats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)