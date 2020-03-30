Bengal Tennis Association Donates Rs 1 Lakh to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) The Bengal Tennis Association on Monday decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 34,000 lives while infecting more than seven lakh people across the world.

"Bengal Tennis Association has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 1 lakh through Bengal Olympic Association in this moment of crisis," BTA secretary Mihir Mitra said in a statement.

Various sports bodies from the state have come together in the fight against the deadly virus with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) leading the way with a donation of Rs 25 lakh.

I-League champions Mohun Bagan too have contributed with a donation of Rs 20 lakh to the State Relief Fund.

India has so far reported 29 deaths and over 1100 positive cases.

