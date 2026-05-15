‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Release Date Announced: Kangana Ranaut’s True-Story Thriller To Hit Theatres on June 12, 2026

Mumbai, May 15: The makers of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' have locked June 12, 2026, as the film's theatrical release date, unveiling a striking poster that pays tribute to unsung heroes who chose duty over fear during a night of terror. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the edgy true-story thriller shifts focus from conventional depictions of violence to the quiet resilience and humanity displayed inside government hospitals during a crisis. Inspired by real events, the film spotlights the courage of hospital staff who stood firm while chaos unfolded outside.

Set against a backdrop of terror, the narrative places its nerve centre within hospital corridors and wards-spaces defined by pressure and urgency, where fear was met with compassion, presence of mind, and collective resolve. The story chronicles how nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrative workers came together to protect lives. While terror claimed lives outside, inside Cama Hospital, 400 lives were saved, underscoring a night when humanity rose above fear. ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’: Kangana Ranaut To Star in Manoj Tapadia’s Upcoming Film - Reports.

Reflecting on the film, Kangana Ranaut said, as per a press statement, "We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter, it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity, of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments, and I'm excited for audiences to watch it on the big screen on June 12."

Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios emphasised the film's core message and said, "At Pen Studios, we've always believed that the spirit of the country lies in its people. Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata brings that out through a story of a vulnerable time and strong women. We trusted Manoj's vision and Kangana's performance to do justice to it, and we're proud to present it on June 12." Writer-director Manoj Tapadia described the film as more than a thriller. "On June 12, audiences will witness a tense, emotional, and deeply human thriller. But at its core, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is about something much larger than terror, it is about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger. It tells the story of ordinary people, especially women, who made extraordinary life-and-death choices when it mattered most. For me, this film is about honoring the unsung heroes who remind us that true bravery often comes from the most unexpected places," he said. ‘Really Enjoyed the Trailer’: Kangana Ranaut Praises Anupam Kher’s Directorial ‘Tanvi the Great’ (See Post).

Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' to Release on June 12

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Presented by Pen Studios, the film is produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

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