Bhubaneswar Records Highest Temperature in Odisha at 41.5 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): The highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Bhubaneswar and Titlagarh in Odisha during the last 24 hours, said the IMD on Tuesday."40 degrees and above temperature has been recorded at nine places in the State including Chandbali, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Anugul, Daripada, Talcher, Bolangir, Titlagarh and Malkangiri," said HR Biswas, Director, IMD, Bhubaneswar."There will be no change in the maximum temperature in the next 3 to 4 days. Lightning and thunderstorm are likely to occur at some of the places in the State," he added. (ANI)

