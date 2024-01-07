In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Munawar Faruqui will be seen making it clear that he does not want to be friends with Mannara Chopra and even asked her to "get over" him. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Makes Special Request To Let Fans Enter the Reality Show! Exciting News Shared by Elvish Yadav (View Post).

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows Tabu as the guest doing the hook step of the title track of ‘Dabangg’ with Salman Khan, who is the host of the show. Salman then gives a task to the housemates, where they have to do "Pyaar se bezzati".

Munawar Faruqui Says ‘Get Over Me’ to Mannara Chopra

Munawar is on the stage and talks about Mannara. He said: “Mannara Vicky bhai bolte hai humaari patang hai to I agree. Jab tak koi dor na ho kisi ke haath, Mannara direction nahi leti” Uorfi Javed Expresses Love for Munawar Faruqui, Says ‘Mujhe Woh Bahut Pasand Hai’ As She Praises the Bigg Boss 17 Contestant (Watch Video).

To which, Mannara responds: “Jo patange yahan bana rahe hai woh hum sab ko dikh raha hai.” An annoyed Muanwar then replies: “Mannara, get over me.” And she responds with “definitely.”

