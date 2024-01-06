Social media sensation Uorfi Javed can’t stop praising Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui. In an interaction with Tellychakkar, she is seen saying, “Munawar mujhe bahut pasand hai aur kuch hota hai toh mai kyun nahi karungi. I love you, Munawar. Tumhari girlfriend ko chhodo aur mere pass aao.” The video is from the time when the actor was in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. For the uninitiated, Munawar Faruqui’s love life has become a hot topic after the entry of Ayesha Khan into the show. Uorfi Javed Arrested For Her Fierce Fashion Choices? Here's The Real Reason Behind It (Watch Video).

Watch Uorfi Javed Praising Munawar In the Video Below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

