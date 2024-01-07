Fans are more than excited after the latest update from Bigg Boss 17 season has made headlines. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav took to his X (previously Twitter) to share a video where Salman Khan could be seen making a request to Bigg Boss to allow fans to enter the Bigg Boss house. The star has requested Bigg Boss to make special arrangements for fans to live inside the Bigg Boss house once the contestants vacate the premises. This comes after Elvish Yadav recently shared a picture of fans waiting outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment, making a special request to the star. The fans could be seen holding the sign, 'Salman Bhai, please give us a chance to stay in the Bigg Boss house!'. Well 'Elvish bhai ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya' moment got real. Fans are super excited after this update. Elvish Yadav Shares Photo of Fans Standing Outside Salman Khan’s House Requesting Entry Inside Bigg Boss (See Post).

Fans To Enter the Bigg Boss House

Sallu Bhai Ne Baat Sunli Apni 👌👌 https://t.co/b1r6HDr81h — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) January 7, 2024

