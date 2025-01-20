Avinash Mishra missed the chance to enter the top three of the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss 18 after he was escorted out of the house by actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor following his eviction. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Akshay Kumar Walks Out of ‘BB 18’ Set After Waiting for Salman Khan; Superstar Host Admits He Was Late.

Salman Khan praised the journey of Avinash and called him the most active contestant on the show. "I have hosted a lot of seasons and I must tell you that he was very active throughout the season. Most versatile man on the show. You will get a lot of work that you have to fix the timing."

After coming so close to the trophy and going through several high-intensity fights, actor Avinash Mishra was eliminated from the BB18, leaving Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena in the top three.

This specific elimination process was carried out by the lead actors of 'Loveyappa' film, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The elimination carried the love theme as the top four were invited into the garden where they were asked to stand behind a heart-shaped object.

Inside the heart, the voting results of the contestants were written which would decide the top three contestants of the show. After Vivian and Rajat reached the top three, the final battle was between Avinash and Karan Veer Mehra.

After a moment of silence between the two contestants, Junaid-Khushi asked Avinash and Karan any final words before the potential elimination from the Bigg Boss house.

To this, Avinash responded, "I came till here and I am grateful for it. Love the audience."

Follwing a heartwarming moment between the contestants, the Loveyappa actors announced that Avinash Mishra become the third eviction of the day.

Stating his prediction for the winner of BB18, actor Avinash said, "From heart, I would love if Vivian wins but from the game point of view, I think it will be Karan"

After Avinash's eviction, the battle for the BB18 trophy was between Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. Finally, Karan Veer lifted the BB Trophy on early Monday.