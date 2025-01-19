Salman Khan reuniting with Akshay Kumar on the Bigg Boss 18 stage was a moment fans were eagerly anticipating, but unfortunately, it never took place. The plan was for Akshay to appear at the grand finale alongside debutante Veer Pahariya to promote their upcoming film Sky Force. However, Akshay's absence left the audience puzzled. Reports suggest that Salman Khan's delay in arriving at the set caused Akshay, who is known for his punctuality, to leave without shooting. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Akshay Kumar To Grace Salman Hosted Reality Show To Promote ‘Sky Force’ – Reports.

According to Hindustan Times, Akshay was set to shoot at 2:15 PM but had to wait over an hour as Salman was delayed due to a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3. “Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show,” Hindustan Times reveals. “Akshay and Salman eventually spoke and Akshay told him that he had to leave for a prior commitment. Salman also said that he hopes to have him on the show some other time” they added. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Top 2 Contestants

The Bigg Boss 18 finale is down to the top 2 contestants, Karanveer Megra and Vivian Dsena. With both having shown impressive skills throughout the season, it’s set to be a thrilling battle to see who will claim the trophy and the grand prize.

