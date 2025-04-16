Muzaffarpur, April 16: Four children were killed in a fire triggered by the explosion of multiple cooking gas cylinders in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident happened in Rampurmani village in the Bariyarpur police station area in the morning, they said. The deceased were identified as Vipul Kumar (5), Beauty Kumari (8), Hansika Kumari (3) and Shrishti Kumari (4), they added. "Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused by cylinder blasts. Four children were charred to death in the incident," District Magistrate Subrata Sen said. Dharavi LPG Cylinder Blast: LPG Cylinders Explode as Truck Catches Fire at Mumbai’s PNGP Colony (Watch Video).

"Immediately after receiving information, fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each will be immediately provided to the next of kin of the deceased, the DM said. "People whose houses were damaged will be provided with rations by the district administration. The administration will also provide financial assistance to them," he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

