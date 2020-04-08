Bihar Govt Decides to Promote Students of Classes 1-9 and Class 11 Without Exams

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to promote students of classes 1-9 and Class 11 without conducting the annual examination.This decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 crises and the subsequent lockdown."Since the schools cannot open, in the light of the present situation we have taken this decision of promoting students," Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Verma said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)