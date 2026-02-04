Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that his mother was "seriously injured" and will be undergoing surgery in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Maharashtra's Pune.

Sharing an X post on Tuesday, Poonawalla urged Pune City Police and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to arrest the accused.

"A few hours ago, an extremely disgusting human being ran his car over my mother deliberately, leaving her seriously injured and ran away. She will be undergoing surgery very soon. Kindly pray for her. My mother is one of the kindest & nicest human beings, and for her to be subjected to this at this age makes my blood boil, and my heart sink.

Hope Pune City Police and Pune City Police Commissioner will arrest that person & will ensure he doesn't get away with it. @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra," the BJP leader wrote on X.

Shehzad's brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, shared the CCTV footage of the incident on social media and alleged that his mother was deliberately attacked.

"My mom, a senior citizen, went for a drive with my driver and executive assistant & was waiting on the side while they were tanking up the gas in our car, someone just hit her (seems deliberate) and ran away," Tehseen wrote.

Sharing an update, Tehseen wrote on X that he spoke with the Joint Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

"Mom will have to undergo hip surgery and a rod for life! Very infuriating and heartbreaking! Spoke to the Jt Commissioner Police and DCP. What a disgusting, rotten piece who either has done this deliberately or decided to run away after hitting a senior citizen," he said.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate high-profile case, the Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to three accused in the Pune Porsche car accident case, where two people were killed due to rash and negligent driving by a juvenile in May 2024. (ANI)

