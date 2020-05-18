BIZ-BRIEF   Business Briefs Sany India Donates 5 Lakh Masks to Maharashtra Govt

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Construction and mining company Sany India on Monday said it has donated 5 lakh face masks to the Maharashtra government.

The company said it handed over 1 lakh N-95 masks and 3 lakh 3-ply masks to the state government.

Besides, it has been donating masks and PPE kits to various hospitals and people who have been working at the construction sites. Food ration has also been supplied to needy families, it said.

"The company firmly believes that the fight against COVID-19 should be a combined effort of the government, corporates, healthcare professionals and the citizens in general," Sany South Asia and India Managing Director Deepak Garg said. PTI LUX * * * Wagh Bakri Grp donates over Rs 3.5 cr to PM-CARES Fund, Gujarat CM relief fund

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Wagh Bakri Group on Monday said it has donated over Rs 3.5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and the Gujarat chief minister relief fund.

The company is also serving tea to various institutes, shelter homes, daily wagers, health workers and police personnel, directly on the field, it added.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group is also supporting a 550-bed COVID hospital built by the army in the cantonment areas of Ahmedabad, Jamnagar and Bhuj by donating PPE masks, gloves, disposable face masks and full-body protection kits worth Rs 30 lakh.

As the consumption of Green Tea and Ice Tea is recommended to boost one's immunity, the Group is also distributing green tea daily to over 2,000 police and health personnel on duty in Gujarat at over 200 traffic checkpoints.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)