BJP Welcomes Renaming of Aurangabad Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport."We welcome the government's decision but they cannot get away just by renaming the airport. The government will have to rename the city of Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar' after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's elder son, Sambhaji," he said.He reiterated that the BJP will demand the renaming of the city of Aurangabad and said, "Bharatiya Janata Party will put forward the demand regarding the same."Maharashtra Government on Thursday renamed the Aurangabad Airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Airport. The airport has been renamed after Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.The BJP, a former ally of Shiv Sena, had reportedly demanded that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government rename the city of Aurangabad as 'Sambhajinagar'. (ANI)

