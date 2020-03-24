Bollywood Supports PM Modi's Move of National Lockdown to Fight Coronavirus

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete nationwide lockdown for 21 days as a preventive measure to fight against coronavirus, several Bollywood celebrities supported the move and urged people to stay home during the period.Veteran actor and BJP parliamentarian Hema Malini took to Twitter soon after the announcement of complete lockdown and hailed the move."Modi ji has just announced a total lockdown of the country of 1.3 billion people. This amazing step is unprecedented in the world," tweeted Malini."We hope to contain the virus with this major move. It would do us proud if we follow his appeal & just stay at home. Millions of lives will be saved," she said.Singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted her support on the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister."CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let's stay positive and sincere to this effort!#StayHome," Ghoshal said.Senior actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his support with the 21-day-long lockdown imposed by the central government and tweeted, "Please stay at home, it's the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe"Actor Sonakshi Sinha's also urged people to stay at home by sharing a picture of herself with a gun in her hand."#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window #StayHomeStaySafe #ChupChaapGharPeBaitho," Sinha tweeted.'Panga' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also welcomed the move and tweeted, "21 days #stayathome for you and me & our beloved country #India. It's going to be tough. A learning. A relearning. A new beginning to be one for our #Bharat.""For the future of this country. For the future of this world. #IndiaFightsCorona," Tiwari's tweet further read.'Fashion' director Madhur Bhandarkar urged people to stay home to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus."Very Strong words by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji, Much needed step of total #lockdown for 21 days to contain the #COVID19outbreak. Flag of India India needs to stand United to fight this battle against #CoronavirusPandemic. Thank you," he tweeted.The Prime Minister said the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks beginning from 12 o'clock tonight. (ANI)

