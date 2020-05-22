Bombay HC Dismisses Parole Plea of Former DU Professor G N Saibaba

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed parole application of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba seeking to be released on parole on grounds of ill-health and also to visit his mother, who is suffering from cancer, in Hyderabad.However, Saibaba can apply afresh after the lockdown is over and the area is declared free from containment zone, the court said.In 2017, Saibaba was awarded life imprisonment along with five others for his alleged links with Maoists under the Unlawful Prevention of Atrocities Act (UAPA), by a court in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)