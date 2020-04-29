Brian Yorkey to Produce 'Catching Out' for HBO Max

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 29 (PTI) "13 Reasons Why" creator Brian Yorkey will produce the feature "Catching Out" for HBO Max.

According to Deadline, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia acquired the film's pitch after a round of competitive bidding.

Nic Sheff, who previously worked as a writer and story editor on Netflix series "13 Reasons Why", will write the script.

The story is described as a drama that is an exploration of a "youth subculture".

Yorkey will produce the project alongside Brad Weston of Makeready.

Jeff Sommerville and Kat Ramberg will serve as executive producers with Makeready's Negin Salmasi as co-producer.

