BSP MP Danish Ali Urges Release of 'illegally' Quarantined People in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Thousands of people are being forcefully quarantined in Uttar Pradesh even after completing their quarantine period, BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali alleged on Thursday, requesting that they should be released as it was burdening the state resources in this time of crisis.

"At the time when lakhs of migrant labourers, natives of Uttar Pradesh are coming back to the state, it makes sense to release those who completed their quarantine period and have been tested negative for coronavirus," he said.

Ali said these people were quarantined in the first phase of the lockdown in March, adding it was "illegal detention" for them now.

Last week, the parliamentarian had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and raised the issue of people illegally quarantined in his constituency Amroha for more than 45 days and urged him to send them back to their home.

"Among those quarantined in Amroha, one Hafizullah, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, could not survive a heart attack. Only after his unfortunate death, all were released and sent to their homes," he claimed.

The situation is similar in many districts across the state where thousands are illegally quarantined despite being tested negative for coronavirus, the MP said, adding he has requested Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the state, Avnish Awasthi for their release.

The release of these people from “illegal quarantine” will not only provide relief to their family members who are mentally disturbed for the past 50 days, but also reduce the burden on the administration, he added.

