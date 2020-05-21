Business Brief IE Venture Fund I to Invest Rs 3.5 Cr in Fanclash *

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Info Edge (India) on Thursday said its IE Venture Fund I has entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 3.5 crore in Fanbuff Esports India (Fanclash).

Fanclash is an online e-sports focused engagement and community platform. E-sports fans can watch, play, follow various games like Free Fire, PUBG, Counter Strike and engage with e-sports players and streamers on the platform.

The investment would help IE Venture Fund I to support and grow Fanclash's business in India, Info Edge (India) said in a regulatory filing.

IT firm Zensar on Thursday said it has further extended its strategic initiatives with Adobe and will leverage its Digital Experience Accelerator (DEXA) to expedite clients' digital transformation journeys.

"Having an Adobe Accredited Partner Solution will bring unique value to our clients combined with our specialised design and marketing experience capabilities in Foolproof and Indigoslate. I am confident that this synergy will bring enhanced value and innovation to our customers," Zensar CEO and Managing Director Sandeep Kishore said.

Mumbai-based insur-tech platform Riskcovry on Thursday said it has raised Rs 9.3 crore in funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Varanium Capital and Better Capital, a statement said.

Riskcovry provides 'insurance-in-a-box' solution that allows any business with a large captive user base to enable distribution of insurance to their users in an end-to-end manner.

