Business Briefs CASHurDRIVE Makes Foray into Manufacturing of Healthcare Products

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) On-vehicle advertising firm CASHurDRIVE on Thursday said it has made a foray into manufacturing of healthcare products for the use of commuters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this, the company has set up a new division CUD Medicare, which has launched a range of products like face guard, car cockpit, auto partition and bike covers. All the products by CUD Medicare are CE, ISO 9001, GMP and GLP certified that makes them authentic and safe to use, it added.

"We have a wide range of products like car cockpits, bike covers, face guards and are working on launching more products," CASHurDRIVE founder and CEO Raghu Khanna said. *

*

*

* NTT appoints Kiran Bhagwanani as senior VP for go-to-market business in Asia Pacific

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Japanese tech company NTT on Thursday said its India chief executive Kiran Bhagwanani will be going to a global role as vice president (go-to-market business) for the Asia-Pacific region.

Bhagwanani will continue to lead India business with the new chief executive, an official statement said. *

*

*

* Kotak Mahindra Investments provides free meals to migrants, needy

* Kotak Mahindra Investments, a wholly owned subsidairy of the private sector lender, on Thursday said it has provided free meals to migrants and needy.

It has undertaken the activities in the financial capital and the national capital region, an official statement said.

*

*

*

* Marico launches liquid to clean vegetables, fruits

* Homegrown consumer goods company Marico has created a new category by making a liquid to clean vegetables and fruits with the launch of Veggie Clean.

Claimed to be made of 100 per cent safe vegetable ingredients, the Veggie Clean aims to strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The introduction offers a unique mix of ingredients that remove all germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell, the company said.

Veggie Clean comes in two stock keeping units, 200 ml and 400 ml at Rs 149 and Rs 289, respectively, and the solution does not contain any harmful preservative, is soap-free, chlorine-free and alcohol-free. *

*

*

* FCA India donates Rs 2 cr for COVID-19 fight

* American automaker FCA India has pledged Rs 2 crore for supply of medical kits, personal protective equipment, dry food, hygiene essentials and hospitalisation for those most in need in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Specifically, FCA India Engineering has partnered with non-profit Sevalaya in Chennai and United Way Mumbai to distribute family kits to 1,500 families in the two cities.

FCA India Engineering has also collaborated with another NGO Voluntary Health Services (VHS) in Chennai as well as Naidu Hospital in Pune. It has also set up a 42-bed COVID-19 isolation wards in these hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)