Business Briefs * Coronavirus: AEPC Donates Rs 40 Lakh to PM's Relief Fund

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Sunday said it is donating Rs 40 lakh in the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The council has deposited Rs 40 lakh of our corporate social responsibility funds in the fund in order to strengthen the country in its fight against the global pandemic," AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said.

Sakthivel also appealed to the apparel exporting community to come forward and contribute towards the war against the virus.

"This is a time when the government will need all kinds of support from every stakeholder to tackle the situation," he said in a statement.

Invest India's 'Business Immunity Platform' website gets over 1.75 lakh visitors

Over 1.75 lakh people visited the website of Invest India Business Immunity Platform in a week, the commerce and industry ministry said on Sunday.

The portal is helping businesses get real-time updates on India's response to COVID-19, it said in a statement.

"It was launched on March 21 and has received over 1.75 lakh visitors from over 50 countries," the statement said.

There are 423 government advisories and notification on the website, along with 205 blogs, inforgraphics, and videos.

The most searched term on the website was “donations for COVID”, it said.

