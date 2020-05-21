Business Briefs HUL Ties Up with UNICEF to Deliver Hygiene Products to Tea Workers *

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday announced collaboration with UNICEF to support the delivery of essential hygiene products to tea-plantation workers in Assam during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The collaboration will benefit families residing in the tea estates of the region and will facilitate the reach of key communication assets and the availability of essentials such as soaps and toilet cleaners for tea-plantation workers, HUL said in a statement.PTI SM

***

***

Indusind Bank launches video-based KYC for customers *

Private sector lender Indusind Bank also launched a video-based know your customer (KYC) service on Thursday, making it easier for customers to open their accounts remotely.

Its larger rival Kotak Mahindra Bank had earlier this week launched a similar service.

***

*** Credgenics launches solution for non-bank lenders to manage loan repayments

*

Credgenics, a stressed asset resolution platform, on Thursday launched a solution that will help non-bank lenders better manage its loan repayments during the times of the pandemic.

The platform manages recovery and resolution for stressed debt and is already being used by 17 companies, an official statement said.

***

*** Priority Bags manufacturers 6-layer face mask

*

Backpack maker 'Priority Bags' on Thursday said it has started manufacturing a six-layered face mask amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has also donated 15,000 masks to police forces, migrants, vegetable vendors, petrol pumps and NGOs, according to an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)