Thurivananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 28: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced the winners of SIGHT 2.0, the second edition of SIGHT (Sustainable Innovations for Growth and Human Transformation) at its Thiruvananthapuram campus, continuing with its efforts towards playing a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and thought leaders. SIGHT is a technical expo and annual competition, tailored for final-year college students at professional colleges across India.

The competition, which captured the attention of budding innovators and turned out to be a beacon for sustainable solutions and transformative ideas, saw team Oillovators from the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata winning the first prize with a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, certificates and mementos. The second prize, comprising a cash prize of Rs. 25,000, certificates and mementos, was bagged by team Seakers from Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the third prize was bagged by team Neo Sustain fromR.M.K. Engineering College, Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu and the team won a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, certificates and mementos. Sheffi Anwar, General Manager - Business Operations & Workplace Management, UST, presented the awards to the winners.

Organised by COLOR GOLD members of UST, SIGHT 2.0 received more than 1000 registrations from over 300 professional colleges across India. The competition, which combined the creativity, intellect, and technical prowess of the students, aimed at providing a fillip to sustainable innovations that foster growth and usher in positive human transformation. COLOR GOLD, the organising team, is a part of UST's award-winning employee engagement programme COLORS that connects the company's employees across all global locations.

As registrations poured in, the best projects were selected for the first round, and abstracts were evaluated to shortlist the top 500 entries. The second round narrowed into 280 entries, which marked the midway point in the development of their projects, providing a glimpse into the progress and potential of each endeavour. The scrutiny was rigorous, ensuring that only the most promising ideas advanced to the final round. Fourteen outstanding teams were selected for the grand finale round after assessing their technical acumen and commitment to sustainable solutions that address real-world challenges. The final round was based on the innovation and ingenuity of the teams.

"It is encouraging to note that SIGHT 2.0 turned out to be bigger than the opening edition. With more than 1000 project entries from 300 professional colleges across India, it has been evident that the new generation of students possessed amazing technical acumen and an innovative mindset, and also held aloft a commitment towards sustainable solutions that could address real-world challenges. It was a joy watching the youngsters push forward creative ideas, and I applaud all who participated. I specially congratulate the winning teams and look forward to seeing their works trigger the transformation of lives around us," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, and Global Head of Center Operations, UST.

The overwhelming response from colleges and students has reaffirmed the significance of programs like SIGHT2.0. The participants have expressed gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting the immense value it has added to their academic journeys. For these students, SIGHT 2.0 is not just a competition but a platform that empowers them to explore, create, and contribute to a better future. SIGHT 2.0 is not merely a competition; it is a testament to the potential that lies within our educational institutions. UST, through initiatives like these, continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and thought leaders. The ripple effect of SIGHT will undoubtedly extend far beyond the competition, and it will permanently alter the landscape of technological innovation.

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

