Mexico City [Mexico], February 23 (ANI): President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on Sunday (local time) urged citizens to remain calm and stay informed after violence erupted in parts of the country following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho", leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, during an operation led by Mexico's military.

In a post on X, President Sheinbaum stated that the operation has resulted in various blockades and "other reactions" in some areas and that Mexico's Security Cabinet was providing regular updates on the situation through social media.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did BBC Report That COVID-19 Vaccinated People Will Die by June 2026?.

"The Secretariat of National Defence reported on the operation carried out this morning by federal forces, which resulted in various blockades and other reactions. There is absolute coordination with the governments of all states; we must remain informed and calm," her post read.

"The social media accounts of the Security Cabinet provide permanent updates. In the vast majority of the national territory, activities are proceeding with complete normality. My recognition to the Mexican Army, National Guard, Armed Forces, and Security Cabinet," it added.

Also Read | Iran-US Tensions: Donald Trump Weighs Military Options Against Tehran as Diplomacy Enters 'Last-Ditch' Phase; China and Russia Reluctant to Offer Military Backing.

This comes after one of the most wanted leaders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military.

El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported.

Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said.

Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The military operation triggered a series of violent events, including road blockages across the state of Jalisco, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

During the operation, Lemus urged residents to remain in their homes and said that public transportation services in Jalisco would be suspended "until the situation is under control."

The governor stated that the violence has spread to at least five states and urged the public to avoid travelling on highways.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.

The US Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US.

A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organisation is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz, and has a presence elsewhere. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)