London [UK], February 23: The BAFTA Awards 2026 has brought good news for India this year as the Manipuri-language debut feature, won a major honour on the global stage. India made its mark at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2026 as Boong won the Best Children's and Family Film award. The film was the only Indian nominee at the BAFTAs this year. The official BAFTA social media pages shared the announcement. With this, Boong has also created history by becoming the first Indian Indian film to win the BAFTA Award in the Best Children's and Family Film category. BAFTA Film Awards: 'One Battle After Another' Sweeps 6 Awards, 'Sinners' Creates History, 'I Swear' Stuns with 3.

'Boong' Wins 2026 BAFTA Award - See Post:

The winner of the BAFTA in the Children’s & Family Film category is Boong ✨ #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Tn0oh5BKpM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 22, 2026

About 'Boong'

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award. The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Attend BAFTA 2026, Mark Stylish Presence.

Boong competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco and still managed to win the BAFTA Award. The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. BAFTAs 2026: Who Was the First Indian To Receive a BAFTA Award?

Meanwhile, the 79th BAFTA Awards ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Actress-producer Alia Bhatt was also set to present an award at the event.

