11 ways to completely revamp of all Olympiad 2022 Exams for classes 1 to 5

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Olympiad exams are a great way to boost the students' morale and confidence.

They are conducted to test the skills and knowledge of students of the particular subject at the national level.

They are conducted by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF). These Olympiads are conducted in the months from November to January. The exact dates are announced as per the Olympiad the student took part in.

There are certain ways in which teachers/parents can help the students of classes 1 to 5 to completely revamp for Olympiad exams.

Ways to Revamp for Olympiad Exams

Students of classes 1 to 5 need a bit more attention and focus than others. They tend to easily lose their concentration from the concept. Try out these ways to help them excel in the Olympiads.

1. Inculcate the habit of the following timetable

For Olympiads, students need to sit continuously for 1 hour. But, the children of classes 1 to 5 can sit continuously for 25-30 minutes only.

They easily get distracted from their study and get engrossed in their thoughts. Parents should design a study plan in such a way that students inculcate the habit of sitting continuously that will help them in the exam.

2. Don't pressurize your child

Parents should help their children in the study and shouldn't pressurise them. Motivate them to participate in the Olympiad and don't go behind the ranks. This will eventually help them to perform well.

3. Acquaint them with MCQs

Before the Covid-19, children were not aware of the MCQ format. So, it is very important to help the children get familiar with the MCQ format. Make them practice the sample papers to understand the MCQs better. Oswaal Olympiad books for class 1 to 5 | Previous Years Solved Papers for 2022 Exams can be the right choice for Olympiad Exams 2022, where one can get clarity of concepts and many more like Previous years' Solved Papers 2011 to 2020, Assessment through 3 Levels of Questions--Level 1, Level 2 & Achievers, Amazing Facts, Fun Trivia & 'Did You Know?' and Concept Review with Examples, Latest sample papers with complete solutions, etc.

4. Help them with OMR sheets

Students of classes 1 to 5 are very carefree about the instructions given to them for the Olympiad exam. Parents should help them to give proper practice on how to fill the OMR sheets.

5. Provide them with the right study material

Parents should help their children with the right study material for Olympiad preparation. Grab them the Oswaal sample papers to help them prepare well.

6. Reward your child

Children of classes 1 to 5 tend to lose their interest easily while studying. If you motivate them with the reward after completing a certain task. Then they get more interested in the task and do it till completion.

7. Make learning fun

Parents should make learning fun for the children. Engage them with gaming quizzes or other learning games that will help them increase their knowledge.

8. Allow them sufficient time for rest

While parents are preparing their children for the Olympiad exam, the children get bored and exhausted after some time. Allow students with proper rest and fun time that will help them rejuvenate themselves.

9. Offer them quick revision notes

When you are preparing your children for the Olympiad, offer them quick revision notes for preparation. This will help them to accelerate their preparation.

10. Help them solve previous year papers

Get the previous year's Olympiad papers for the children. This will help them get familiar with the pattern and they will feel more confident and prepared for the exam.

11. Help them learn English words regularly

Teaching the children the new English words will not only act as a boon for the Olympiad exams. But, it will also help to enhance the vocabulary for the children in long run.

Final Thoughts

These are some of the most crucial ways that parents can adopt to help children with their Olympiad exam preparation. Don't stress the children with the preparation. They are in their learning phase.

Allow the children to blossom and explore themselves by the means of Olympiad exams.

