New Delhi [India], December 5: The 16th GRIHA Summit, the annual flagship event organized by GRIHA Council, commenced today in New Delhi, with a focus on the theme "Accelerating Climate Action in the Built Environment". The Summit brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts to explore innovative approaches for sustainable urban development and climate resilience in the construction and infrastructure sectors, addressing the challenges of climate change.

This year's theme underscores the critical role of transitioning the built environment towards sustainability as a cornerstone of effective climate action. As the 2030 deadline for global climate commitments nears and the 2050 target for decarbonizing the building and construction sector looms large, the summit provides a platform to explore opportunities for climate-resilient development, breaking the cycle of rising heat, energy demand, and carbon emissions.

The GRIHA Summit also aligns with India's aspirational vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, a comprehensive roadmap that integrates sustainable urban development with the nation's goals of economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

In her opening address, Dr Vibha Dhawan, President, GRIHA Council, and Director General, TERI, stated, "As a comprehensive platform, this summit facilitates deliberation on the interdependence of various stakeholders in building inclusive, climate-resilient infrastructure. Our overarching aim is to unite everyone in recognizing the vital role each individual and organization plays in combating climate change. As I often say, each stakeholder--each one of us--is contributing to the climate, for better or worse."

Welcoming the gathering, Mr Sanjay Seth, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, GRIHA Council and Senior Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Programme, TERI emphasized, "Every building, every design, and every choice we make has the power to redefine the future of our planet. Accelerating climate action in the built environment is not just a goal--it is our collective responsibility to shape a sustainable future for generations to come."

In his Inaugural Address, Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, said, "The building sector stands out as one of the most promising sectors to act as an enabler of achieving our sustainability goals. GRIHA Council's effective solutions and recommendations address critical issues of climate change which aligns with the national and global climate action goals. Builders, professionals, and stakeholders worldwide should aspire to achieve the benchmarks set by GRIHA ratings to drive sustainable practices."

Martine Aamdal Bottheim, Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Counsellor, The Royal Norwegian Embassy, in her special address highlighted Norway's commitment to supporting sustainable solutions. She remarked, "Global discussions now focus on transitioning to zero carbon buildings, adopting circular economy principles, and enhancing urban climate resilience. The GRIHA summit is very relevant from this global perspective." She further highlighted the excellent collaboration between Norway and India in the area of blue economy, circular economy, renewables, food security, research, and higher education.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between GRIHA Council and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Ministry of Education, Government of India, to promote sustainability in KVS schools. The MoU was formalized by Shri Deepesh Gehlot, Joint Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Ms Shabnam Bassi, Deputy CEO & Secretary, GRIHA Council and Director, Sustainable Buildings, TERI. The partnership aims to transform KVS schools into green and sustainable campuses by implementing the GRIHA for Existing Schools rating system. This initiative will actively engage both teachers and students, fostering environmental awareness and sustainable practices within the school ecosystem.

Sumit Bidani, Chief Executive Officer, Knauf India, in his special remarks, underscored, "Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is an absolute necessity. We believe innovation is key, which is why we are actively exploring advanced materials and solutions to tackle the challenges of climate change."

Furthermore, an exhibition titled 'Sanchay' was also inaugurated by the eminent dignitaries. It showcases two exhibitions - one highlighting the advancements in industry trends that are propelling a paradigm shift in sustainable materials and technologies, while the other features live models from an architectural design competition that traverses through the evolution of architectural features over time.

The occasion marked the unveiling of two key publications by the GRIHA Council- GRIHA V 6.0, and 'Shashwat - Let Nature Be', the Council's annual magazine. GRIHA V. 6.0 integrates user feedback, market insights, and practical considerations to set new benchmarks for resource efficiency. This upgraded framework evaluates the development and operational efficiency of green buildings while assessing their economic feasibility, furthering the agenda for sustainable construction practices.

During the inaugural session, GRIHA award ceremony was also held wherein the GRIHA 5-star and 4-star Rated Projects were felicitated. Winners of the SHAPE Design Trophy were also awarded, which was organized on 8-9 November 2024 in collaboration with Vellore Institute of Technology and ZEMCH Network.

The first day of the summit featured thought-provoking discussions and deliberations on critical topics such as policy advocacy for a sustainable future, strategies for managing urban heat, biophilic architectural designs, and energy transitions. These sessions brought together leading industry experts, policymakers, academicians, and representatives from government and private institutions to explore actionable pathways for a climate-resilient built environment.

GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) is jointly established by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India and TERI in 2007. It holistically evaluates the environmental performance of buildings over its entire life cycle based on qualitative and quantitative criteria, thereby providing a definitive standard for 'green buildings' and habitats. GRIHA has been developed for various building typologies considering the Indian climate and construction practices. India, in its NDC document submitted at COP 21 in Paris has highlighted GRIHA as an indigenous green building rating system developed in India. GRIHA is a part of the mitigation strategy for combating climate change in India's "Nationally Determined Contributions" submitted to UNFCCC by the Ministry of Environment, Forests C Climate Change (MOEFCCC), Government of India. GRIHA has received accolades in spheres such as energy efficiency, site planning, conservation, and efficient utilization of resources.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

