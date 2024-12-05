New Delhi, December 5: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated his Thailand counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa on their National Day. Jaishankar said that India and Thailand's close partnership continues to strengthen. In a post on X, he said, "Warm felicitations to FM Maris Sangiampongsa, the Government and the people of Thailand on their National Day. Our close partnership and shared civilisational linkages continue to strengthen."

Indian Embassy in Thailand extended its wishes on the country's national day. In a post on X, the embassy stated, "The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends warm wishes to the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand on the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, Thai Father's Day, and National Day of Thailand." CII Partnership Summit 2024: S Jaishankar Calls for Stronger Global Partnerships as India Faces Growing Challenges.

Meanwhile, the 4th Mekong-Ganga Dhamma Yatra, a significant pilgrimage connecting India and Southeast Asia, will begin on December 6 with a briefing at The Chaupal, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) in Delhi. The event, which marks the ongoing "Century of Dhamma," will see the Thai Ambassador to India, Pattarat Hongtong, grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The gathering will also feature Sachidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, and Abhijit Halder, Director General of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). India-China Border Row: India for Fair, Mutually Acceptable Framework on Border Issue With Beijing, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

EAM Jaishankar Wishes Thailand on Their National Day

India and Thailand have historically enjoyed warm bilateral relations. In the contemporary times, the diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1947 and both sides celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022, the Embassy of India in Thailand stated. The bilateral ties are multifaceted and cover a wide spectrum of areas including trade and investment, defence and security; connectivity; culture and tourism; education; science and technology; and people to people exchanges. Further, the 'Act West' policy of Thailand complements India's 'Act East' policy. Thailand is also India's maritime neighbour.

