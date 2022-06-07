Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Organized by the Films Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India, the curtains fell on the 17th Edition of the week-long Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) at a gala ceremony. MIFF, an International Film festival, showcased documentaries, short fiction and animation films from around the world. While the top awards in MIFF 2022 for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation Films were presented by the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, celebs and dignitaries also made their presence felt at the valedictory ceremony held at the Nehru Centre in the presence of other Ministers.

Turn Your Body To The Sun, a Dutch Documentary won the prestigious Golden Conch award in the International Category in MIFF 2022. Directed by Aliona Van der Horst, the film brings to light the incredible life story of a Soviet soldier of Tatar descent who was captured by the Nazis during the Second World War. The Prince In Pastry Shop, the animated Polish film won the Best Animation Film in the International category while the Best Short Fiction category was collectively bagged by two films - Brother Troll and India's very own - Saakshatkaram.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Dismisses Speculation That He and Former Skipper Joe Root Had Strained Relations.

Best Animation Film (National) was bagged by the Adithi Krishnadas directorial, Kandittundu. Geru Patra won the Best National Short Fiction film while The Screaming Butterflies, directed by Aimee Baruah, won the Best National Documentary. The category of the Best National Documentary film over 60 minutes was won by Admitted. Interestingly, the 17th Edition of Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) also featured a special addition of India@75 films along with a special 14 films package from Bangladesh. The film package also celebrates 50 years of Bangladeshi Freedom. With an offering of over 400 films in its 17th edition, the highly anticipated Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) witnessed a befitting closing ceremony! While MIFF is all about the unconventional, it is the perfect mix for film buffs and art lovers in search of soul-soothing stories. Interestingly, the hybrid mode of the 17th Edition included a digital viewing option that was free of cost! The festival also boasted the following main attractions to the event: Homage, Special Package, Special Screening, Masterclass and Workshops. MIFF was a roaring success, especially with its extensive offering of films! The competing films and their makers were awarded at Nehru Centre, Worli, in a grand award ceremony bestowed by noted and prominent personalities.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Sign Manipuri Midfielder Jiteshwor Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)