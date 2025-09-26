New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.36 lakh new employees under the ESI Scheme in July 2025, according to provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The data indicate a significant expansion in social security coverage for India's workforce.

Also Read | Legendary South Korean Comedian Jeon Yoo-seong Passes Away at 76: The 'Godfather of Comedy' Remembered for Mentoring Generations and Shaping Korean Television Humour.

A total of 31,146 new establishments were registered under the scheme in July, bringing more workers under the ambit of social protection and employer-linked benefits.

A noteworthy trend in the data is the high share of young workers among the new enrollees. Of the 20.36 lakh newly registered employees, approximately 9.85 lakh (48.37 per cent) are aged 25 years or below, reflecting growing participation of the youth in the formal employment sector.

Also Read | Petrol Fraud in Karnal: BMW Owner Catches Staff Billing 76.70 Litres for 70-Litre Tank, Nearly 20-Litre Shortfall Exposed in Checking.

The data also shows encouraging trends in gender inclusivity. 4.33 lakh female employees were enrolled in July, accounting for more than 21 per cent of total registrations for the month. In addition, 88 transgender employees were newly registered under the ESI Scheme, highlighting ESIC's efforts to make social security accessible to all segments of society.

The ESI Scheme provides medical care and various cash benefits in cases of sickness, maternity, and employment injury, among others, and covers establishments employing 10 or more workers in certain sectors.

The ESIC noted that the payroll data is provisional, as data collection and updation is an ongoing process. However, the figures reflect a steady increase in formal employment and growing awareness around social security entitlements.

With over 20 lakh new workers added in a single month, the July data signals robust momentum in formal job creation and a strengthening of India's social protection net for workers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)