South Korean comedian Jeon Yoo-seong, widely celebrated as the "godfather of comedy" for his wit, warmth and immense contribution to Korean television, passed away on September 25, 2025 at 9:05 PM. KST, at the age of 76. According to the Korea Broadcasting Comedy Association, his death was due to complications from pulmonary pneumothorax.

Jeon Yoo-seong: Pioneer of Korean Comedy

Born in 1949, Jeon began his career in 1968 as a comedy writer for TBC before stepping in front of the camera. He became a central figure in the golden age of Korean comedy during the 1970s and 1980s, starring in popular programs such as Humor No. 1 and Show Video Jockey. In the 1990s, he helped launch KBS's Gag Concert, a landmark show that entertained audiences for over two decades and became a cornerstone of Korean comedy. Comedian Kim Young-chul emotionally announced Jeon Yoo-seong's passing on Friday while hosting his SBS Power FM show Kim Young-chul's Power FM. Kim also shared a tribute to the late comedian on his Instagram with a heartfelt note.

Jeon Yoo-seong Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Jeon is credited with coining the term "gagman" at a time when comedians were simply referred to as "comedians." Beyond his on-screen achievements, he dedicated himself to mentoring aspiring talents, organising small theatre performances in Daehak-ro and across provincial stages and creating opportunities for young performers. Jeon is survived by his daughter. His funeral arrangements will be held at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, coordinated by the Korea Broadcasting Comedy Association.

Kim Shin-young Steps Away From Radio Show

The passing of Jeon also sheds light on why singer and radio host Kim Shin-young stepped away from her MBC FM4U show Kim Shin-young’s Noon Hope Song. Since August 23, NaBi had served as a special DJ with initial announcements citing “personal schedules.” Following Jeon’s death, it became clear that Kim had taken time off to be with her mentor during his final moments.

Kim Shin-young Shares Jeon Yoo-seong’s Inspiring Words

Reflecting on his influence, Kim said, "I studied under Professor Jeon," recalling his encouragement during a difficult time when she struggled with panic disorder and dieting. She shared, "I told him, 'I'm washed up,' and he replied, 'Congratulations. After being washed up once, twice, thrice, you become a treasure. You will be a treasure.'" These words, she said, continue to inspire and guide her life.

Jeon Yoo-seong had recently been hospitalised for breathing difficulties following treatment for pneumothorax. His passing marks the end of an era in South Korean comedy, but his legacy of humor, mentorship and resilience will continue to influence generations of entertainers.

