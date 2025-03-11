PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: The IC3 Movement has announced that registrations for the 2025 IC3 Annual Conference & Expo are currently open. The event is scheduled for August 20-21 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. It will bring together high school educators, university and industry representatives, and policymakers from 95+ countries, providing a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, global networking, and discussions on integrating career and college counseling into school education.

Themed 'Counseling as a Culture,' the 2025 conference will focus on integrating counseling as a core function in schools, ensuring students receive structured guidance for informed career and academic decisions.

With over 40 expert-led sessions and interactive workshops, the 2025 conference will explore student mobility, transnational education, counselor training, and emerging career pathways. The conference will also feature deeper discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. A key highlight will be the release of the 3rd edition of IC3 Institute's Student Suicides Report, providing critical insights into student mental health and the role of counseling in reducing academic pressures.

The 2024 edition welcomed over 2,000 delegates from 57 countries. Many high school delegates shared that the conference significantly enhanced their understanding of student well-being and mental health support, while also providing valuable networking opportunities essential for academic resilience. Last year's conference also saw the release of the IC3 Institute's Student Suicides Report, "An Epidemic Sweeping India Vol. 2," which highlighted the growing need for structured career and college counseling. The report revealed that India recorded 13,044 student suicides in 2022--a 64% increase over the last decade. Alarmingly, student suicides have now surpassed those in several professions, including farmers and salaried employees, accounting for 7.6% of all suicides in the country.

Additionally, the IC3 Institute's 2024 Annual Student Quest Report found that students typically begin career discussions between ages 12-14 (44%), with some starting earlier (41%) and others later (15%), making middle school the ideal time for counseling. Research links career counseling to academic success, as it enhances engagement and achievement. With 27% undecided on grade 11 subjects, early and structured counseling interventions help students explore options, make informed choices, and develop personally, ensuring readiness for higher education and careers.

"As career and college counseling becomes an integral part of school education, the need for a structured, collaborative approach is more crucial than ever. The 2025 IC3 Annual Conference & Expo, with its theme 'Counseling as a Culture,' will serve as a dynamic platform for meaningful discussions, empowering educators with the knowledge, tools, and global perspectives to integrate counseling into the fabric of school education. Through this initiative, we continue our commitment to fostering a counseling ecosystem that ensures every student receives the guidance needed to make informed, confident decisions about their future," said Ganesh Kohli, Founder of IC3 Movement.

Since its inception, the Annual IC3 Conference & Expo has engaged over 5,180 schools and 740 universities, impacting more than 2.5 million students globally. The 2025 edition aims to take this impact further by deepening conversations on student well-being, academic success, and career readiness. The event will also include the prestigious IC3 Awards, the IC3 Host School Student & Parent Conference, and experiential workshops like the Inner Child Workshop, ensuring a holistic and enriching experience for delegates.

Early bird registrations for the 2025 IC3 Annual Conference & Expo are open until March 15, 2025. Visit the conference website to register.

