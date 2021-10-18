New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's Youngest Exhibiting Artist and One of the world's youngest artists, and Child Prodigy, three-year-old Armaan Raheja, held his first-ever art exhibition at the India Habitat Centre. The child prodigy, who started school last year at Vasant Valley School, donated the proceeds from the sale of paintings to benefit children affected/orphaned by COVID-19, through the Tamanna Foundation, which is a non-profit organization which supports autistic or mentally challenged children.

Inspired by his observations of surroundings, Armaan's paintings got the visitors' applause. The exhibition was inaugurated by Usha Verma, Director, Tamanna Foundation and Tamanna Chona from the same organization, and attended by many other senior dignitaries, who thronged the place to encourage the child's kaleidoscopic view of the world.

At just 3 years old, Armaan has become one of the youngest artists in the history of India Habitat Centre to have a solo exhibition. Born in Delhi, Armaan showed exemplary inclination to convert his vision on canvas using acrylic, watercolours, and poster colours.

Armaan's mother, Kashish Raheja, says that they realized the potential last year only when playing with colours, Armaan showed signs of his unusual love for splashing colours in patterns. His mother is an interior designer from FIDM, Los Angeles while Armaan's father Nayan Raheja is an architect from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.

The Unusual Talent of the child made the parents provide him the necessary guidance, and "His teacher Bhawna and his Grandmother Nirmal Raheja also helped him streamline his thoughts, and moulded him to put a pattern to his thoughts," said Kashish.

His mother explains that Armaan's artworks are not merely a play with colours but thoughtful creations. She also spoke about how each of his canvases with titles like Supernova and Jellyfish is a wash of well-composed colour, thickly layered by hand and brush.

Overjoyed at the recognition that their son's work is getting, Kashish said, "Our parents have always told us to value the inherent potential in people; they did the same to us that made us help our child in channelizing the energy. We are happy that he enjoys his artistic side, and we want to keep on supporting him."

