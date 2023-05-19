New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/SRV): 3AI, India's largest platform for AI and Analytics leaders, professionals, and aspirants, recently launched a first-of-its kind initiative in the AI and Analytics Industry: 3AI ChangeMakers Circle (CMC). 3AI CMC is a forum for emerging AI and Analytics leaders, progressive professionals, change catalysts, subject matter experts, and practitioners in the AI, Analytics, Data Sciences and Data Engineering arena.

3AI CMC is a novel initiative that taps into a large segment of progressive AI and Analytics professionals that are on the cusp of leadership and on the verge of attaining bigger and wider work roles. At 3AI CMC, they will interact with the best of the best, like minded professionals, build their thought leadership persona, get opportunities to showcase their knowledge potential, and augment their capabilities and competencies amongst being with the best.

"The 3AI ChangeMakers Circle is an enabler to unleash and empower emerging AI and Analytics leaders and professionals with opportunities to grow and showcase their AI and Analytics prowess" said Mr. Kapil Gandhi, COO, 3AI.

In less than three years, the 3AI platform has now created a milestone of reaching 26,000+ active and fast-increasing members representing 980+ organisations from 24 geographies, along with representation of top-of-line, by-invite 650+ AI and Analytics thought leaders from 580+ organisations. In addition to India, 3AI has geographical presence in the US, the UK, the Middle East, and Australia.

The platform has scaled tremendously and has formidable and entrenched access to 1.5 million data, technology, analytics, and AI professionals, 13000+ C-suite members, and outreach with 125+ academic institutions with access to 4,00,000 students. 3AI also works with 95+ partner enterprises with differentiated programmes to accentuate their branding and visibility, build and augment their thought leadership quotient, promote talent advocacy and outreach, and enhance professional development.

Furthermore, 3AI will enable emerging and progressive leaders to come together as one to build visibility and mindshare, get mentored by top-line 3AI Thought Leaders, showcase their AI and Analytics prowess with curated speaking and publishing interventions, share pertinent knowledge interventions with 26000+ 3AI members and the larger ecosystem, and augment professional development with intimate in-person networking sessions.

About 3AI, it is India's largest platform for AI & Analytics leaders, professionals, and aspirants. The platform is focused on democratising the AI and Analytics thought leadership quotient for leaders and partner enterprises at scale. With 650+ thought leaders representing 590+ organisations and 26,000+ active and fast-increasing members representing 980+ organisations across India, the USA, the UK, the Middle East, and Australia, 3AI is revolutionising the AI and analytics ecosystem.

For more information, please write to cmc@3ai.in.

