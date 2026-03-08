The long-awaited political actioner Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is moving closer to a theatrical release following months of legal and administrative delays. The film is scheduled for a critical screening by the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Monday, March 9, 2026. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell Film Carries Strong Political Message, Inside Reports Hint at Blockbuster Verdict.

The screening, reportedly set for 2:00 PM, follows a period of uncertainty that saw the film miss its original January 9 debut. If the committee approves the film without further complications, producers KVN Productions are expected to finalise a release date, with industry insiders pointing toward a late April or early May premiere.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Censor Hurdles

The road to certification has been complex for Jana Nayagan. Originally intended as a Pongal 2026 release, the film became entangled in a legal dispute between the makers and the CBFC. While a single judge of the Madras High Court initially ordered the issuance of a certificate in January, that decision was later set aside by a division bench, returning the matter to the board's revising committee.

The delay was largely attributed to concerns regarding the portrayal of the armed forces and the absence of a defence expert during the initial examining committee's review. However, recent reports suggest the makers have cooperated with recommended excisions, clearing the path for the upcoming March 9 review.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Expected Release Date

The postponement of other high-profile projects has created a favourable window for Vijay’s film. The recent rescheduling of Yash’s Toxic to June 2026 has left a significant gap in the theatrical calendar.

Sources indicate the Jana Nayagan team is aiming to capitalise on this vacancy. If certification is granted by mid-March, the film could arrive in theatres approximately one week after the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, which are expected to take place in the third week of April.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Cinematic Chapter

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan carries immense weight as it is billed as Vijay's final cinematic venture before he transitions into full-time politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence on Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Divorce Case and Infidelity Allegations, Tells Fans He Will Take Care of It (Watch Video).

The film's political themes and the actor's real-world political aspirations have made its release a subject of intense public interest. Alongside Vijay, the movie features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj, with a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).