Corey Parker, a prolific character actor whose career spanned four decades and included memorable roles in Will & Grace and Friday the 13th Part V, died on Thursday, March 5, 2026. He was 60 years old.

Actor Corey Parker Passes Away at 60

Parker’s family confirmed to TMZ his passing in Memphis, Tennessee, following a battle with stage 4 metastatic cancer. His sister, Noelle Parker, released a statement sharing that he passed away "weightless, at peace, and surrounded with love."

‘Will & Grace’ Actor Corey Parker No More

Corey Parker’s Career on Stage and Screen

Born on July 8, 1965, in New York City, Parker was the son of actress Rochelle "Rocky" Parker. He began acting professionally at the age of five and later attended the prestigious High School of Performing Arts in Manhattan.

He first gained national attention in the mid-1980s with a breakout role as Pete in Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985). He soon moved into more dramatic and comedic fare, appearing in Mike Nichols’ Biloxi Blues (1988) and the romantic drama 9½ Weeks (1986).

In the early 1990s, Parker became a staple of television comedy. He starred as Neil Barash in the Fox sitcom Flying Blind opposite Téa Leoni and later earned a following for his recurring role as Josh, a bohemian love interest of Grace Adler, in the hit NBC series Will & Grace.

Transition to Mentorship

In the latter part of his career, Parker shifted his focus toward teaching and coaching. He became a highly regarded acting mentor, working as an on-set coach for projects such as the Disney+ series Ms Marvel and CMT’s Sun Records.

He held a lifetime membership at the Actors Studio and was an active instructor at HB Studio. Colleagues and students often cited his deep commitment to the craft of storytelling as his most significant professional legacy.

Corey Parker's Health Battle

According to updates shared on a fundraising page established by his students, Parker’s cancer was discovered following a hip replacement surgery in 2025. By late 2025, the disease had progressed to advanced adenocarcinoma, affecting much of his skeletal system.

In a poignant update shared in early 2026, Parker noted that while the illness had begun to impact his ability to speak and write, he remained focused on his family and his students.

He is survived by his sister Noelle, his aunt Emily Parker, and a community of actors whom he mentored throughout his later years. Private memorial services are expected to be held in both Memphis and New York.

