BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28: NGOBOX, a leading platform in the social impact ecosystem, has announced its rebranding to One Purpos Openings. This marks a strategic shift and an important step forward in its journey of building meaningful connections across the development sector.

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Over the last 13 years, NGOBOX has established itself as a go-to platform, earning the trust of over 5 lakh development professionals, 400 recruiters, and more than 50,000 NGOs who actively engage with it. It has consistently supported nonprofits, CSR foundations, and social enterprises in their growth journeys, particularly in enabling access to the right talent and opportunities.

With this transition, the organization is sharpening its focus on one of the sector's most critical challenges, enabling structured, purpose-driven discovery and connection between talent and opportunities.

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One Purpos Openings builds on NGOBOX's existing ecosystem, which has long enabled access to opportunities such as jobs, RFPs (Requests for Proposals), EOIs (Expressions of Interest), fellowships, and more. With this rebrand, these offerings are being further streamlined and structured into a more integrated, user-centric platform, making it easier for both organizations and professionals to discover, access, and engage with the right opportunities in one place.

"This is not just a name change; it reflects the direction we have been moving in for years. With One Purpos Openings, we are building a solution that helps organizations find the right people and helps individuals find work and opportunities that truly align with their purpose," said Shilpi Jain, CEO and Co-Founder.

The platform will offer:

- Curated opportunities across jobs, RFPs, EOIs, and fellowships

- Employer branding support tailored for impact organizations

- Simplified and efficient hiring workflows

- Data-led insights to strengthen talent acquisition and engagement

As part of its user-first approach, the platform will also soon be launching a mobile application, aimed at making it comparatively easier for users to search, discover, and apply for jobs, EOIs, RFPs, and fellowships in a streamlined manner.

This transition reinforces the platform's long-term commitment to strengthening the impact ecosystem by ensuring the right talent and opportunities connect in a more efficient, scalable, and accessible way.

The launch of One Purpos Openings coincided with the NGOBOX's 13th anniversary, symbolizing both continuity and a renewed strategic focus on the future. Stakeholders, partners, and users are encouraged to adopt the new name across all communications.

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