NewsVoir

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], March 28: A strong call to move beyond access and focus on meaningful learning outcomes defined discussions at the North East Shiksha Samvaad in Nagaland, where educators, policymakers, and civil society leaders came together to reimagine education for a rapidly changing world.

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Held at Tetso College, Chumukidema, the convening, part of the larger Shikshagraha movement, brought together stakeholders from across the ecosystem under the theme "Reimagining Education in the Northeast for a Future-Ready Generation." The focus was on bridging the gap between policy intent and classroom realities in the region.

Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement that aims to strengthen public education by bringing together stakeholders from across society, government, markets, and media to drive systemic change. At the heart of this movement are the Shiksha Samvaads, quarterly convenings held across different regions of the country that create space for dialogue, reflection, and collaboration on the evolving needs of the public education system. These platforms are designed to move beyond discussion, encouraging participants to share on-ground insights, surface challenges, and collectively identify actionable pathways to improve learning outcomes for all children.

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Setting the tone, Kevisato Sanyu, Founder of NagaEd and Director at ELEVATE Foundation, underscored the shared responsibility of shaping education. "We are the architects and designers of what education is," he said, framing the day's dialogue around collective ownership and action.

The event opened with a welcome address by Dr. Hewasa L. Khing, Principal of Tetso College, followed by a showcase of the District Empowerment Program (DEP), highlighting early efforts toward system-level transformation in education.

In the keynote address, Dr. Darlando Thamni Khathing, Vice Chancellor of North East Christian University, emphasised the urgency of aligning education with a fast-evolving global landscape.

"Our education system must prepare for the changes that are happening, so that our students are future-ready," he said, calling for a shift toward adaptability and responsiveness within the system.

A panel discussion on "From Infrastructure to Learning Impact: What Is Changing on the Ground?" brought together voices from Samagra Shiksha, NECTAR, and the school ecosystem, offering a candid look at progress and persistent gaps, and the need to better align policy with implementation.

The second keynote by Dr. Mary N. Odyuo, Associate Professor at Nagaland University, focused on redefining what success in education looks like.

"As we move forward, we must redefine what education success really is. Our education system should support real-world preparedness," she said, highlighting the importance of nurturing confidence, identity, and aspiration alongside academic learning.

The conversation expanded in a second panel, "It Takes a Village: Building an Ecosystem for Future-Ready Children," with organisations including Highland Dreamers, Bridges Educational Foundation, Pratham Education Foundation, and the Nagaland Board of School Education emphasising the role of collaboration in driving sustained change.

A cultural interlude by Tetso College's Dance Club celebrated the region's heritage, reinforcing the importance of integrating culture within education.

The Samvaad concluded with a recognition segment and a call to sustain momentum beyond the event, positioning the dialogue as part of an ongoing, collective effort to transform education in the Northeast.

Supported by HDFC Parivartan and partners including ELEVATE Foundation, Mantra4Change, and ShikshaLokam, the Nagaland edition builds on the growing momentum of Shiksha Samvaad dialogues across the region--signalling a shift toward more collaborative, context-driven approaches to education reform.

As the conversations move from dialogue to action, one message stood clear: the future of education in the Northeast will depend on how effectively systems, communities, and institutions come together to prepare children not just for exams but for life.

Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement to improve all 1 million public schools in India, so that every child experiences enriching learning and is ready for the future.

Real change begins with the child at the centre -- their learning, confidence, well-being, and aspirations, and with those closest to the child. The movement enables parents, women and youth to demand and support quality education, and equips teachers, school leaders, and officials with tools for micro-improvements towards systemic change.

Currently, 35+ civil society, industry and philanthropic partners in the Shikshagraha network are collectively strengthening 1,17,000+ schools across 33 districts across 14 states & UTs. This includes enabling education leaders to lead need-based school improvements and amplifying women, youth and community participation in the public education system.

Shikshagraha works towards improving schools where the need is greatest, supports leadership on the ground, and shifts the norms that hold education back. Through visible practice change and collective action by communities, governments, civil society, and markets, it reimagines what public schools can and must deliver.

Visit shikshagraha.org/ for more details.

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