New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Dropping a year to prepare for the JEE exam is an option that many students go for. It could be either due to not getting the desired engineering field, dissatisfaction with the preparation, or wrong strategy to crack the exam.

Whatever maybe the reason to drop, the goal is still the same: getting enrolled in the best engineering college.

Amid Covid surge; since 2021, NTA has begun to conduct JEE Main four times a year. For JEE Main 2022, the exam notification and dates are yet to be announced.

With the yearlong preparation strategy, if you couldn't get the rank or make it to the institute you wish you could have, we are here to help you! Don't give up hope; there are numerous ways to recover from failure. First do not We will go over everything one needs to know about JEE Main Preparation as a repeater, from study habits to overcoming demotivation to a foolproofJEE study plan.

6 Preparation tips for JEEMain repeaters' success

1. Do not succumb to social anxiety

The first and foremost thing is to determine your decision to drop a year to prepare for the subsequent JEE. Feed your mind with positive thoughts, and do not get influenced by the negative reviews spread by society regarding a year wastage if not selected in the second year.

Keep yourself motivated every moment about your excellent result.

2. Analyse your past attempts and result.

This is the most crucial step. You have already experienced the JEE Mains. Now, analyse your result and identify, what was the thing that you would have done or not done, in order to get the desired result. It can be concept clarity, missing the essential topics, lack of time management, attempting too many negative questions, committing silly errors or focussing only on one or two subjects. The reason could be different for every student.

3. Divide your last months in 2 phases

Based on the analysis, plan your remaining months. A repeater student has more time than regular class 12th students, so time management is critical during the drop year. They are on the upper hand as they have already studied and revised the syllabus once. Considering this and your own strong and weak areas, allocate the remaining time of your drop year in 2 phases:

* Phase 1- Revision Period: This time should be set aside for concept revision. It should ideally include the resolution of any doubts or misconceptions you may have. The revision period should last 20-25 days before the exam. Here MTG 30-day crash course is one of the finest books as it gives you a complete plan to cover and revise the syllabus in 30 days for all three subjects.

* Phase 2-Self Analysis period: In this phase, you must solve as many test series and mock tests as possible. Make sure you take these tests regularly and that they are similar to the actual JEE Main exam in terms of exam pattern and difficulty.

4. Practice Productive Study Habits

One hour of productive study is worth more than five hours of distracted study. Follow the below suggestions and see how much difference they can make in your JEE Main preparation.

* Always mark the complex topics that you took a long time to understand, and this will help you quickly get onto these topics during revision.

* Do all three subjects daily. Keep a balanced mix of challenging and easy topics.

* Take complex subjects and topics in your best productive time.

* During sleepy hours, attempt some online tests - be it chapter or topic wise.

* Must give a short break in long hours of study.

* Keep yourself hydrated and always have a healthy diet

* If you are in a group study habit, be surrounded by like-minded friends

5. Solve Previous year papers and takeMock tests

You have already taken JEE Main one or more times to be familiar with the exam's format. For more analysis of your current state, you can take all those tests again. MTG's NTA JEE Main 2022 is one of the best JEE Exam books.

MTG's NTA JEE Main 2022

1. This book contains all NTA conducted past 3 years papers

2. The total number of question papers is 58

3. This book comes with the FREE DIGITAL ACCESS of all 58 papers.

4. Students can attempt and get the instant performance analysis.

5. Detailed answers are available for a clear understanding.

To fine-tune your attempts, you must do the Mock test based on Latest JEE Pattern. MTG launches the latest pattern 10 Very Similar Mock tests and JEE Main Explorer with model test papers on the latest syllabus and pattern. Just go for it.

6. Read from the right resources

Suggestion for repeaters here is that you should not make any changes in the theory books. Since these books have already left an impression of concepts and images on your brain, studying from an entirely new book will disturb that image and may disrupt your memorised concepts.

You must use new books for MCQ practice, and you must do ample MCQ practice for every concept, leaving no concept untouched. For this Chapterwise-Topicwise books are very useful.

Taking a year off to concentrate on JEE preparation is not uncommon. Your decision-making conviction and the proper approach, as discussed here, will yield fruitful results.

All the Best!

