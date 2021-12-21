All eyes are set on West Bengal as the counting of votes for 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is currently underway. Polling took place on Sunday amid tight security, with COVID-19 protocols at 4,959 polling booths. KMC Election Results 2021: TMC Leading in 114 Seats, BJP in 2

As per the official trends by West Bengal State Election Commission, the ruling Trinamool Congress has won 17 seats and is leading on 115 seats in the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The BJP is leading in five ward of the KMC while CPM on 2, Congress on 1 and Independents are leading in 3 wards.

TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee leads by more than 3,738 votes from ward number 73.

BJP is leading in ward number 22 and 23. In ward no 22, BJP incumbent councillor Mina Devi Purohit has won the ward defeating her nearest rival of the TMC. She alleged that the TMC didn’t let free and fair elections happen else BJP would have won more seats.

I am happy to be elected as a 6th-time councillor. This is a win for the public and BJP workers. The people who work for the public will eventually win. The voting process was not neutral, if it was neutral BJP would have got more seats: Meena Devi Purohit, BJP, KMC Ward 22 pic.twitter.com/cGnxGIdrzg — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Congress is leading in ward number 45. Congress councillor Santosh Pathak ahead of his nearest rival of the Trinamool while CPI(M) is leading in ward number 103, 98.

The ruling Trinamool had not given tickets to around 39 sitting ward councillors out of the total 126 ward councillors who won last time.

The elections were held on December 19 and a total voter turnout of a little over 63% was recorded. Trinamool is eying a third consecutive win in the civic polls. Maharashtra MLC Election 2021 Result: BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule Wins From Nagpur

BJP had alleged widespread violence by TMC in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls. The West Bengal unit of BJP had termed the polling a 'farce' and alleged that the city police is not capable to conduct 'peaceful' elections.

