Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI/PNN): "Enchanter 2K22" was successfully organized by the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) on March 31, 2022.

It was a one-day national-level management fest where young students from reputed universities and colleges participated in various competitions and won prizes for playing roles such as Aspiring Managers, Financial Masters, and Marketing Wizards.

Also Read | Ghaziabad School Shut for Three Days After 2 Students Test COVID-19 Positive.

It was a unique fest in itself, which provided a platform for the management students to showcase their talent. More than 600 students from more than 40 reputed colleges in Bangalore participated in this fest. Various competitions were organized to test abilities like communication skills, teamwork and leadership, in which students participated with full enthusiasm.

Many dignitaries and eminent personalities like Col. V.S. Malhotra, Major Aditie Mohan, Shri Rajesh Bhat, and Padma Shri Prof. R.M. Vasgam graced this fest.

Also Read | ICC Foresees Ravichandran Ashwin's ‘Retired Out’ Tactic To Become a Regular Fixture in 20-Over Cricket.

Top colleges and universities in Bengaluru, including Christ University, Presidency Business School, CMS Business School, City College, PES University, Garden City College, ISBR Business School, Acharya Bangalore B School of Management, Surana College, Indian Academy School of Management Studies, New Horizon College, etc., participated in this mega event.

Major management competitions include: Best Manager, Marketing Wizard, Finance Case Study, HR Case Study, and Treasure Hunt. Along with these, cultural events such as fashion shows, solo and group dancing, solo and group singing, etc., gave ample opportunity to the students to showcase their talent and passion. These events were also thoroughly enjoyed by the audience, which openly encouraged the participants.

Such a grand event after COVID was a big challenge in itself, but the way the GIBS team organized this fest, following the required norms, is commendable. The management, faculty members, and students all left no stone unturned to make this fest prodigious with their tireless efforts. The preparations for this fest started much earlier so that all the talents could get an opportunity to reach this platform. It was promoted through various online and offline channels and had already created a buzz among the student community. This is why such a huge number of contestants took part in this fest.

GIBS campus witnessed this amazing fest. GIBS is known for its innovative training and provides a platform for talent through its various initiatives. Enchanter 2K22 is an extension of these efforts. As a good host, GIBS took special care of all the contestants and guests. Following the COVID guidelines, they were given a chance to get acquainted with the campus, and arrangements were made for their meals.

The winners of this one-day mega fest were also announced on the same day and awarded with prizes and certificates. Ritesh Goyal, Director, GIBS, encouraged everyone with his inspirational talk, and the winners, runners-up, and participants were honored with trophies and diplomas. Certificates were given to all the contestants for participating in this wonderful program.

The results of some of the major competitions were as follows: Beat the Market, Finance Event: Winner-Christ University, Runner-up: ABBS; Hogwarts, Fashion Show: Winner-BNMIT, Runner-up-PES University; Dumbledore of the Year, HR Event: Winner-CMS, Runner-up-Surana College; Remembrances, Solo Dance: Winner-Global Academy of Technology, Runner-up-One School of Business; Remembrances, Group Dance: Winner-New Horizon College of Engineering, Runner-up-One School of Business; Remembrances, Solo Singing: Winner-ABBS, Runner-up-St. Joseph's College of Commerce; Remembrances, Group Singing: Winner-Karnataka College, Runner-up-Community College; Potter Head, Best Manager: Christ University; The Chamber of Secrets, Quiz Event: Winner-St. Claret College, Runner-up-ABBS; Snaps of Marketing, Marketing Event: Winner-ISBR, Runner-up-Kristu Jayanthi School of Management. Christ University was declared the overall winner.

The grand day culminated with a spectacular fashion show titled "Nature and Seasons". This special event made the closure special. GIBS Management was very excited about this successful event and expressed hope that such events would play an important role in the development of the students. In the times to come, GIBS is committed to organizing more events like this, which can provide an ample opportunity for management students to enhance and showcase their talents.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)