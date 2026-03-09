The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) has issued an urgent notice declaring an immediate halt to commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder supplies, threatening widespread disruptions in the city's hospitality sector. Classifying the hotel industry as an essential service, the BHA highlighted severe repercussions for ordinary citizens, senior citizens, students, medical personnel, and others reliant on affordable meals. "This abrupt cessation will plunge our sector into crisis until supplies normalise," the notice stated, lambasting oil companies for reneging on assurances of uninterrupted provision for 70 days. In a plea to Union Ministers, the association demanded swift resumption of deliveries and financial aid. Consequently, numerous hotels announced closures from tomorrow, exacerbating concerns over food access in India's Silicon Valley. LPG Gas Price Hike: Domestic Cylinder Up INR 60, Commercial LPG Cylinder Costlier by INR 115 From March 7.

Bangalore Hotels to Shut From March 10 Over Gas Supply Halt

Bangalore Hotels Association releases a notice saying, "The supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from today. Since the hotel industry is classified as an Essential Service, the common people, senior citizens, students, medical and other people who depend on… pic.twitter.com/K49p5LnWVN — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

