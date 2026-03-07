VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7: CS Wallah, the Company Secretary exam preparation vertical of Education company PhysicsWallah (PW), announced that seven of its students have secured ranks within the top 25 All India Ranks (AIR) declared in the CS Executive December 2025 examination, following the announcement of results in February 2026.

Among the top performers were Agrima Jain (AIR 6), Jahnvi (AIR 17), Vanshita Bachani (AIR 16), and Darshini J (AIR 20), among other students. A felicitation ceremony was organised by CS Wallah to celebrate the students' achievements. A special Wall of Fame was also created to acknowledge their dedication and consistent hard work during their examination preparation.

Speaking about her journey, Agrima Jain, who secured AIR 6, said, "Preparing for the CS Executive examination was a deeply personal journey for me. After losing my father at a young age, my mother, a school teacher, supported our family on her own. During my preparation, I also taught students and managed responsibilities at home, often studying early in the morning or late at night. I had earlier cleared CSEET with the help of CS Wallah, and continuing my preparation with them helped bring structure to my approach. This milestone has built my confidence to prepare for the next stage and work towards giving my mother a comfortable life."

Jahnvi, who secured AIR 17, shared, "Coming from a financially constrained background, preparing for the CS examination initially felt like a distant dream. With limited space at home, staying focused and consistent was sometimes challenging. To ensure my preparation stayed on track, I enrolled with CS Wallah, which helped me organise my studies and practise more effectively. The flexibility of recorded lectures and the constant support from the faculty kept me motivated. After clearing this exam, I am more determined to become a Company Secretary and build a better future for my family."

Congratulating the students on their performance, Atul Kumar, CEO - PW Online, said, "Professional examinations such as the Company Secretary demand discipline, clarity of concepts, and sustained effort. We are happy to see our students perform strongly in this exam, and their achievements reflect the dedication they have shown throughout their preparation journeys. At CS Wallah, we aim to offer students the support and guidance that they need, while our faculty attempts to closely engage with them to build their confidence."

CS Wallah attempts to focus on structured preparation for students aspiring to appear for the Company Secretary examinations. It aims to support the students through faculty guidance, concept-based learning, and exam-aligned preparation strategies for professional careers.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programmes available in multiple vernacular languages.

PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

