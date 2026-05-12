Business News | 8x Applications Per Seat: Zenith School of AI Emerges as a Strong IIT Alternative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: A decade ago, artificial intelligence was confined to research labs and experimental use cases. Today, it is infrastructure. Across healthcare, finance, logistics, retail, and national security, AI is no longer emerging. It is foundational to how modern economies operate.

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India reflects this shift. Nearly 87% of enterprises are already using AI in some capacity, according to the Press Information Bureau. Estimates suggest AI could contribute up to $500 billion to the country's GDP by 2035.

As demand for AI grows, the supply of job-ready talent is not keeping up. Companies are not hiring based on degrees alone. They need people who can build. They need people who can work with real data, deploy models in real environments, and solve problems across different teams. The expectation has moved from theory to application.

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India's engineering ecosystem is yet to fully align with this shift. Institutions such as as the IITs and NITs remain the backbone of technical education, but they were built for a different era of computing. Curriculum cycles lag behind the speed of AI's evolution, and AI is still often treated as a specialization within computer science rather than a core discipline.

The outcome is visible. Graduates are often strong in theory. But they have little exposure to real systems. They have low experience with real-world data. They also lack practice in solving problems in different fields.

Colleges such as Zenith School of AI are changing this approach. They position AI as the primary discipline, not an extension. The emphasis moves from classroom theory to hands-on systems, from static curricula to industry alignment, and from coding skills to building end-to-end intelligent systems.

Zenith School of AI: Building Engineers for an AI-First EconomyFounded with the premise that "AI is no longer a specialization but a foundation," the institution offers a full-time B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence, integrated with a Mini-MBA, and delivered in partnership with a UGC-recognised, NAAC A-grade university.

Backed by a ₹100 crore commitment and supported by global AI researchers and industry leaders, Zenith School's model is built around a simple but consequential shift: reverse-engineering education from real-world AI roles rather than academic silos.

Its approach shifts the focus from passive learning to active building. From the first year, students work on real-world projects. They take up paid internships and join industry collaborations. The curriculum updates with industry needs. It combines technical training with product thinking and business understanding. These skills are important for AI professionals working at scale. Instead of treating employability as something that comes at the end of a degree, Zenith School builds it into the learning process from the start.

Building AI Professionals for an Interdisciplinary Future

A key part of Zenith School's model is its integrated Mini-MBA. This is based on a simple idea. AI roles are no longer only about engineering. Future professionals will work across technology, business, and product. The course is designed to match this reality.

Early signs show strong demand. The number of applications has reached nearly 8 times the available seats in the first cycles. It is expected to reach 20 times in upcoming admissions. This shows the change in how students choose courses. More of them now prefer practical, industry-focused programs. They care less about big brand names.

Zenith School also selects students very carefully. It does not look only at exam marks. It also looks at aptitude and problem-solving skills. This positions it as a serious and focused alternative to traditional engineering paths.

Redefining What "Top-Tier" Means in the Age of AIAs AI changes industries, the edge will go to people who can build, not just understand. This shift is already changing how students choose education and how colleges design it. Programs that give real-world experience are now important. Learning across different fields is also important. Strong links with industry matter too. These are no longer optional. They are becoming the new normal.

Colleges like Zenith School of AI bring a bigger change in higher education. The focus is shifting. It is not only about courses. It is about practical skills. What colleges teach and what companies need are drifting apart. Colleges that close this gap will shape the next generation of engineers in an AI-first world.

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